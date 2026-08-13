Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 cr in TN across renewables, EV ecosystem

The Hinduja Group on Thursday announced plans to invest ₹2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu across renewable energy, electric mobility, automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions.

The investment plans include the development of over 200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects by Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited (HREPL), spanning solar, wind and battery technologies. The company will seek land and connectivity support in identified catchment areas, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Coimbatore, it said in a statement. In mobility, OHM Global Mobility Limited will operationalise electric buses for public transport in the state.

The Group's businesses in the state include Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil India, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Hinduja Housing Finance, Switch Mobility, OHM Mobility, Gro Digital and Hinduja Tech, among others, the company said.