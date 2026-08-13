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Home / Companies / News / Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 crore across businesses in Tamil Nadu

Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 crore across businesses in Tamil Nadu

The investments will include renewable energy, electric mobility, automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions, the group said in a statement

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The group is looking forward to building on its long-standing association with the state and working with the government of Tamil Nadu.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST
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Hinduja Group on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu across its businesses.

The investments will include renewable energy, electric mobility, automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions, the group said in a statement.

"Our Rs 2,500 crore commitment is a statement of our confidence in Tamil Nadu and our desire to participate in its next phase of growth. With its strong industrial base, talent and renewable energy potential, Tamil Nadu is well positioned to lead India's energy and mobility transition," Hinduja Group of Companies (India) Chairman Ashok Hinduja said.

The group is looking forward to building on its long-standing association with the state and working with the government of Tamil Nadu to create lasting value through investments in clean energy, electric mobility and other emerging opportunities, he added.

A key component of the commitment will be the development of over 200 MW renewable energy projects by Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd (HREPL), spanning solar, wind and battery technologies, the statement said.

In the mobility space, OHM Global Mobility Ltd will operationalise electric buses for public transport in Tamil Nadu and expand its mobility solutions value chain, it added.

The group further said it will also explore opportunities across automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions as part of its broader investment commitment to the state.

The group's businesses in the state include Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil India, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Hinduja Housing Finance, Switch Mobility, Ohm Mobility, Gro Digital and Hinduja Tech, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Hinduja GroupTamil NaduInvestment

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

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