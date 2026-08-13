Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 crore across businesses in Tamil Nadu

Hinduja Group on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu across its businesses.

The investments will include renewable energy, electric mobility, automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions, the group said in a statement.

"Our Rs 2,500 crore commitment is a statement of our confidence in Tamil Nadu and our desire to participate in its next phase of growth. With its strong industrial base, talent and renewable energy potential, Tamil Nadu is well positioned to lead India's energy and mobility transition," Hinduja Group of Companies (India) Chairman Ashok Hinduja said.

The group is looking forward to building on its long-standing association with the state and working with the government of Tamil Nadu to create lasting value through investments in clean energy, electric mobility and other emerging opportunities, he added.