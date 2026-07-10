Hindustan Copper appoints advisers for proposed Chile mine acquisition: CMD

“Even if we reach the first milestone of getting any kind of agreement, that will be the first milestone or achievement. Because taking over a mine is a very big thing. We see it happening in two to three years down the line,” he said.

Responding to a question on the outlook for the copper market, Misra said a supply deficit continued to support the industry. “There is always a gap between demand and supply and not only here but everywhere. We are a very small contributor to the refinery sector. Just 5 per cent of the concentrate goes from us. So, for us enough demand is there and as far as London Metal Exchange (LME) is there, that is supporting us. So, we are in a good position,” he said.