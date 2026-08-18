Hindustan Copper plans capital investment of ₹7,000 cr in next 5-6 yrs

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Tuesday said it is planning capital investment of over ₹7,000 crore over the next five to six years, as part of an expansion drive that includes exploration, mine revivals and strategic partnerships.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has taken several strategic initiatives in the copper and critical minerals segment, and has lined up capital investment of over ₹7,000 crore planned in the next 56 years.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the country's rising copper demand, driven by infrastructure expansion, renewable energy, electric mobility and other clean-energy applications.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it has added 135.52 million tonnes of copper ore reserves and resources in the past three years, underlining a steady improvement in its resource base.

HCL said it is actively pursuing the acquisition of new copper deposits both within India and overseas. A key focus of the plan is the reopening of closed mines across the country to ramp up domestic production, the firm added. Hindustan Copper also announced a collaboration with CODELCO, Chile's state-owned copper company, aimed at capacity building, knowledge sharing and technical cooperation in mining, beneficiation and exploration. Domestically, HCL has signed multiple memoranda of understanding with leading public sector undertakings like RITES, Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, Oil India and GAIL,to expand its mining footprint and bolster India's mineral security. The company is the sole vertically integrated producer of refined copper in the country, with capabilities spanning mining, ore beneficiation, smelting, refining and extrusion of copper rods.