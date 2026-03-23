Hindustan Foods to acquire Ultra Beauty Care unit for ₹19.9 crore

FMCG contract manufacturer Hindustan Foods Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of ayurvedic, herbal beauty care and cosmetic products facility of Ultra Beauty Care Pvt Ltd in Maharashtra for ₹19.9 crore.

The company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on March 23, 2026 with Ultra Beauty Care Pvt Ltd and its authorised representatives, for acquisition of the business undertaking at C-15, Five Star Industrial Area MIDC Shendra, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Hindustan Foods Ltd (HFL) said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is in line with HFL's strategy to enter contract manufacturing and expansion of its business into a comprehensive range of ayurvedic, herbal beauty care and cosmetic products, it added.