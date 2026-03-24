Hindustan Power secures LoI for platinum exploration block in MP

Hindustan Power Group has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) for exploration of a platinum group elements (PGE) block in Madhya Pradesh, marking its entry into India’s critical minerals sector, the company said on Tuesday.

The LoI was awarded to one of its group firms following a forward e-auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Mines, where it emerged as the preferred bidder.

The block, located in the Padhar region and spanning about 200 square km, has been identified as a prospective zone for platinum group elements such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, along with zinc deposits.

The development comes as India steps up efforts to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing, reducing dependence on imports.