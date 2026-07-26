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Hindustan Zinc planning ₹25K crore capex to expand refined metal capacity

Hindustan Zinc plans a ₹25,000 crore investment to expand refined zinc and lead capacity, targeting 2 million tonnes annually by FY30

Hindustan Zinc
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Hindustan Zinc is already investing ₹12,000 crore to expand its existing 1,144 Ktpa of refined metal capacity by an additional 250 Ktpa
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
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Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc is planning to spend around ₹25,000 crore to implement the next phase of its refined metal capacity expansion, that will involve setting up over 600 thousand tonne per annum of (Ktpa) of additional Zinc and Lead smelting capacity.
 
The company's management will seek approval for the proposed investment from the board in the third quarter of the current financial year, Chief Executive officer (CEO) Arun Misra said. "Post the approval of the board, the expansion project will take around 36 months to be implemented," he said in the earnings conference call.
 
Hindustan Zinc is already investing ₹12,000 crore to expand its existing 1,144 Ktpa of refined metal capacity by an additional 250 Ktpa. The project involves raising the capacity of the integrated Zinc smelter at Debari in Rajasthan.
 
It is working on a capital expenditure plan of around $500-600 million in the current financial year, as part of a larger 1 million tonne capacity expansion strategy.
 
Misra said that detailed engineering and supply ordering is in progress and mine development work has commenced. The project, which also involves mined metal capacity expansion from the existing 1,180 Ktpa to 1,510 Ktpa across mines, is expected to be complete by second quarter of FY29.
 
The overall target is to raise the refined metal capacity 1.7 times to around 2,000 Ktpa by FY30. The company, among the largest integrated Zinc producers globally, is simultaneously investing ₹3,823 crore to set up a Zinc tailings reprocessing plant of 10 Mtpa capacity by fourth quarter of FY28.
 
It produced 260,000 tonne of refined metal, including both Zinc and Lead, in the first quarter ended June 2026, a 4 per cent growth over the production of 250,000 tonne achieved in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 
For the April-June quarter, HZL's net profit more than doubled to ₹5,469 crore, as compared to net profit of ₹2,234 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the growth to higher metal prices, increased metal production, lead concentrate sale, higher by-product realisation, and a stronger dollar. Total income during the June quarter also jumped 74 per cent to ₹14,063 crore, as against ₹8,050 crore in the corresponding quarter.
 
   

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Topics :Hindustan ZincCapexmanufacturing

First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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