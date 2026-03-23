HZL, Tata Steel tie up to boost low-carbon zinc use in steel manufacturing

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Tata Steel to expand the use of its low-carbon zinc solution, EcoZen, in steel manufacturing.

The partnership highlights both firms' resolve to weave climate priorities into their core operations and sourcing strategies.

"Hindustan Zinc... has strengthened its longstanding association with Tata Steel to expand the integration of EcoZen, its lowcarbon zinc solution into sustainable steel manufacturing," Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to the BSE.

EcoZen is produced using renewable energy and has a verified carbon footprint of less than one tonne of CO equivalent per tonne of zinc -- about 75 per cent lower than the global industry average.