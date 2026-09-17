Hiranandani-backed Greenbase to invest ₹3,500 cr in logistics space

Greenbase Industrial and Logistics, the Hiranandani Group-backed industrial and logistics platform, will invest ₹3,500 crore to develop 9 million square feet (msf) of industrial, warehousing and logistics infrastructure as part of its Greenbase 2.0 expansion over five years.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said it will develop 5 msf of industrial and logistics space in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹2,000 crore, where the land has been acquired and construction has begun. It will additionally invest about ₹1,500 crore for a 4 msf pipeline across South and West India, where land acquisition is to be completed.

The company has acquired 215 acres of land across Chennai — 160 acres in Palur, Oragadam, and 55 acres in Arani, North Chennai. The expansion focuses on institutional-grade industrial, warehousing and logistics infrastructure across India's strategic manufacturing corridors, supported by sustained demand for Grade A industrial and warehousing space, Greenbase said.