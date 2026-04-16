Hiring to slow as West Asia conflict weighs on firms: H&S partner

Seale said the disruption is already feeding into downward revisions in global growth expectations, prompting firms to adopt a more cautious approach, adding that the impact will not be limited to the Middle East but felt across markets.
Global economies have begun to take a hit from the conflict, with higher energy prices, trade disruptions and supply chain uncertainties prompting downward revisions in growth forecasts and weighing on business sentiment across markets.
Separately, Seale noted that Indian companies are prioritising artificial intelligence and cybersecurity far more than leadership and culture, which could undermine long-term performance.
Technology continues to dominate leadership priorities in India, with 51 per cent of CEOs identifying artificial intelligence as a top focus for 2026 — seven percentage points higher than the global average, according to Heidrick & Struggles' 2026 CEO and Board Confidence Monitor. Meanwhile, 47 per cent flag cybersecurity as a key challenge, also above global levels.