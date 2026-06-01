Hitachi Energy targets 30% share of India's total data centre spending

Hitachi Energy India plans to tap into 30 per cent of the overall spending in the country's data centre industry, ​from a previous aim of 10-15 per cent, by offering a ​broad "grid-to-rack" power solution, Managing Director and CEO Venu Nuguri told Reuters.

India's data ‌centre market, valued at $5.55 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $13.11 billion by 2034, driven by digital transformation, cloud adoption and escalating AI workloads, according to consulting firm IMARC Group.

Hitachi Energy India, a unit of Zurich-based Hitachi Energy, makes and supplies power equipment and grid technology for several industries, including data centers. It controls about half of India's high-voltage direct current (HVDC) market, manufacturing equipment that transmits bulk electricity over long distances.

The firm had earlier pegged 10 per cent-15 per cent of total data centre spending in the country ‌as its addressable market through both equipment and software offerings. Its "grid-to-rack" solution, according to Nuguri, integrates power infrastructure for energy-hungry data centres from the grid-level connection to server rack-level distribution. The solution would add another 10 per cent-15 per cent of power infrastructure spending, out of the overall data centre segment, to the company's addressable market, Nuguri said. This week, Hitachi Energy India announced a ₹2,000 crore ($210.53 million) investment in a ​greenfield, large power transformer facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat, taking its cumulative ‌capex to ₹4,000 crore across 19 factories in eight manufacturing locations.