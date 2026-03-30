HLL Lifecare secures ISO 9001:2015 for retail pharmacy operations

HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has secured ISO 9001:2015 certification for its retail pharmacy operations.

HLL's retail pharmacy network spans 239 centres nationwide, including AMRIT Pharmacies, AMRIT Opticals, HLL Pharmacy & Surgicals, and HLL Opticals, according to a statement on Monday.

The certification is expected to bring standardisation, consistency, and greater transparency to HLL's retail operations, strengthening patient trust, the statement said.

The achievement comes during a milestone year as HLL celebrates its diamond Jubilee alongside a decade of AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment).