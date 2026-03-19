HMSI to invest ₹1,500 crore on new production line at Tapukara plant

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 1,500 crore to set up a third production line at its Tapukara-based manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

The new production line is expected to begin operations in 2028 with an annual capacity of 6.7 lakh units, taking the total capacity of the factory to 2.01 million units per year.

It will also generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 people, further contributing to development of the region.

"India is entering a new phase of mobility transformation, and HMSI is committed to leading this journey with responsibility and purpose. Strengthening our production ecosystem at Tapukara is an important step towards building greater resilience, flexibility, and future readiness across our supply chain," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter (HMSI) India President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said in a statement.

The expansion will help the company respond more effectively to market demand and continue delivering value that supports aspirations of millions of customers, he added. The company said it will make a total investment of about Rs 1,500 crore to establish a highly flexible third production line capable of manufacturing commuter models of scooters and motorcycles. Including the third line and additional planned expansions at other plants, HMSI's overall annual production capacity will increase from the current 6.25 million units to about 8 million units by FY28. HMSI operates four manufacturing plants across India with a total annual capacity of 6.25 million units.