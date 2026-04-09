Home / Companies / News / HoABL launches 1% payment plan to boost Naigaon housing demand near Mumbai

HoABL launches 1% payment plan to boost Naigaon housing demand near Mumbai

HoABL introduces a 1% monthly payment plan for its Naigaon project to reduce upfront costs, improve loan access, and attract entry-level homebuyers amid affordability concerns

real estate, realty sector
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Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 8:56 PM IST
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The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has launched a 1 per cent Growth Investment Plan (GIP) for its Growth Housing project at Naigaon near Mumbai, aiming to lower upfront payment requirements for homebuyers and widen access to entry-level housing.
 
Under the plan, buyers can book units with a Rs 999 registration amount, followed by 9.9 per cent at booking, 10 per cent after one month, and 1 per cent per month until possession, with the balance payable at handover. Typically, buyers are required to pay about 45 per cent upfront at similar construction stages, the company said.
 
HoABL said the project has received Advance Processing Facility (APF) approvals from lenders, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Home Finance, enabling easier access to housing loans under the scheme.
 
As part of the launch, the developer has opened 1,000 units for sale, including 1 BHK homes (323 sq ft) starting at Rs 34.99 lakh and 2 BHK homes (485 sq ft) starting at Rs 52.99 lakh.
 
The company is also offering a one-year post-possession buyback guarantee at the original purchase price, a 10-year structural warranty, and a fully digital home-buying process, which it said is being implemented end-to-end for the first time in an Indian residential project.
 
The launch builds on the earlier Growth Housing edition in 2025, in which 1,419 homes attracted over 8,800 applications and were sold out within weeks, according to the developer. The company said the earlier phase relied heavily on digital engagement tools and artificial intelligence-led customer interactions.
 
“The strong response to the earlier phase validated both the demand and our approach to making high-quality housing more accessible,” said Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, HoABL.
 
The Naigaon project is being developed under a joint development agreement with Mittal Builders, with Xanadu Realty acting as knowledge partner. At an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the gross development value (GDV) of the project is pegged at around Rs 3,000 crore.
 
The development includes high-rise towers, lifestyle amenities, and integrated retail components as part of a planned community format. The township will be delivered in phases over five years.
 
Earlier, Mumbai — India’s largest residential market — witnessed a 7 per cent decline in housing sales in the first quarter of 2026, according to Knight Frank India. The decline is attributed to natural consolidation after strong growth, and affordability pressures amid the continued rise in prices.
 

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Topics :Lodha GroupCompany NewsReal Estate Housing market

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

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