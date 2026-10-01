Homegrown brands bet on smaller towns for festive growth through Flipkart

India's homegrown brands are leaning on Flipkart to reach shoppers beyond the country's largest cities this festive season, as smaller towns become a key source of growth for the marketplace's beauty and general merchandise (BGM) business.

The category is growing nearly 50 per cent year-on-year during the festive season, Flipkart said, and homegrown brands on the platform have recorded 60 per cent growth across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Wellness company Kapiva says 66 per cent of its Flipkart sales come from Tier 3 cities.

For brands such as Kapiva, Flipkart offers reach beyond direct-to-consumer (D2C) strongholds and insights that inform assortment. Flipkart Minutes, its ultrafast delivery service, adds another channel.

The push comes as India's beauty and personal care (BPC) market expands. The market could nearly double from $23 billion in FY26 to $42 billion by FY31E, according to a report by Aditya Birla Capital. That would make India the fourth-largest BPC market globally by 2030. The shopper base is expected to climb from 140 million in FY26 to 200 million by that period. Demand is rising across everyday, lifestyle and need-led products, according to Nishant Dalal, vice-president, consumables, BGM and healthcare, Flipkart. “Grooming, healthcare, auto accessories, baby care, and makeup and fragrances are some of the leading BGM categories expected to see strong festive demand,” said Dalal at a recent media roundtable organised by Flipkart, where a few D2C brand founders were also present.

Dalal said homegrown brands are tapping this opportunity. “Flipkart is helping them expand beyond traditional metro audiences,” said Dalal. Flipkart said its Tier 2+ markets grew 40 per cent year-on-year in August 2026, with strong momentum in places such as Kamrup, Cuttack, Medinipur, East Godavari and Mangaluru. Anuj Sharma, co-founder of Kapiva, said the platform is helping the brand expand beyond its traditional D2C strongholds and reach wellness consumers across Bharat. Kapiva is expected to see a significant festive uplift from Flipkart's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale starting on October 8. On day one of BBD 2025, Kapiva said demand for its Shilajit rose up to nine times. The overall BBD period delivered around 50 per cent incremental revenue compared with regular periods.

Flipkart also gives Kapiva consumer insights that inform its marketplace assortment. Flipkart Minutes is an additional channel for the brand, with ghee, honey and virgin coconut oil gaining traction. Healthy snacking brand Open Secret's business on Flipkart has grown three times over the last four years. Flipkart now contributes around 30 per cent of the brand's overall revenue. Festive demand for Open Secret gift boxes has grown from around 1.5 times a few years ago to nearly two times today. Ahana Gautam, Open Secret's founder and chief executive, said better-for-you snacking is expanding beyond metro and fitness-focused consumers. Flipkart's wider PIN code reach is taking the brand to mainstream households in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Premium beauty brand Plum has grown over 60 per cent on Flipkart over the last two years. Shankar Prasad, founder of Plum, said early festive demand this year is already two times higher than during regular shopping periods. With Plum now available on Flipkart Minutes, the brand expects to grow 100 per cent year-on-year during the 2026 festive period, as quick commerce creates new beauty purchase and replenishment occasions. Quick commerce has become one of the defining channels for beauty and personal care in India, according to a brand index by consulting firm Redseer. Annualised BPC sales across Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart were expected to cross $1 billion this year. Those sales were growing at approximately 90 per cent year-on-year and reaching more than 30 million shoppers every month. Quick commerce today accounts for around 5 per cent of India's BPC market, a share Redseer expects to reach 10–12 per cent by 2031.