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Auto PLI reforms may give startups level playing field: Ather CEO

Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta said proposed reforms to the automobile PLI scheme may ease eligibility thresholds, enabling EV startups to compete and scale local innovation

Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer, Ather Energy
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Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer, Ather Energy | File Image
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:47 PM IST
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Reforms recommended by a parliamentary panel on Wednesday were expected to ease restrictive eligibility thresholds in the automobile Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, giving domestic electric vehicle startups a fair chance to innovate and commercialise local technologies, said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, on Friday. 
“We have been advocating for reforms and inclusion of startups in the auto PLI eligibility. With the recommendations of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday, we are hopeful that startups will now get a level playing field,” Mehta said on X on Friday. 
A parliamentary standing committee had on Wednesday tabled a report in the Rajya Sabha wherein it recommended that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) review the eligibility conditions in the automobile PLI scheme to ensure domestic startups are not excluded. 
Mehta said, “The committee has taken cognisance of the restrictive barriers that have historically sidelined pure-electric startups, even those with cutting-edge EV tech. I believe these reforms will unlock capital for startups to scale not just in sales volumes, but also in R&D, indigenous IP creation and commercialisation of local technologies." 
He said that restoring ambitious targets for the e-mobility ecosystem and extending these incentives to startups would ensure that India doesn't just transition to EVs, but "dominates" global exports.
 
The parliamentary panel noted that high eligibility thresholds under the PLI scheme — under which companies receive incentives linked to incremental production and investment, with a total outlay of Rs 25,938 crore — could inadvertently exclude innovative domestic startups. The committee asked the MHI to “analyse and address segment-specific bottlenecks (for example, OEM eligibility thresholds excluding domestic startups) through calibrated eligibility relaxations while maintaining fiscal safeguards”.
 
Ather had in December told the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the current design and implementation of the automobile PLI scheme — particularly its high eligibility thresholds and rigid requirements — has disproportionately benefited large, incumbent automakers and created bottlenecks for startups.
 
The electric two-wheeler maker, which is currently not a beneficiary under the PLI scheme but is seeking to participate, sent its representation to the PMO through the Startup Policy Forum, an industry body representing new-age technology companies.

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Topics :PLI schemeAuto industryAther Energy

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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