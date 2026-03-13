Auto PLI reforms may give startups level playing field: Ather CEO

Reforms recommended by a parliamentary panel on Wednesday were expected to ease restrictive eligibility thresholds in the automobile Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, giving domestic electric vehicle startups a fair chance to innovate and commercialise local technologies, said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, on Friday.

“We have been advocating for reforms and inclusion of startups in the auto PLI eligibility. With the recommendations of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday, we are hopeful that startups will now get a level playing field,” Mehta said on X on Friday.

A parliamentary standing committee had on Wednesday tabled a report in the Rajya Sabha wherein it recommended that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) review the eligibility conditions in the automobile PLI scheme to ensure domestic startups are not excluded.

Mehta said, “The committee has taken cognisance of the restrictive barriers that have historically sidelined pure-electric startups, even those with cutting-edge EV tech. I believe these reforms will unlock capital for startups to scale not just in sales volumes, but also in R&D, indigenous IP creation and commercialisation of local technologies."

He said that restoring ambitious targets for the e-mobility ecosystem and extending these incentives to startups would ensure that India doesn't just transition to EVs, but "dominates" global exports.