How NCLT approved Subhash Chandra's ₹6.5 cr payout against ₹22,006 cr claims

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Goenka faces admitted claims of about ₹22,006.57 crore in his personal insolvency proceedings. However, the repayment plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) provides only ₹6.25 crore for creditors, with another ₹25 lakh towards the insolvency process. That means creditors recover only about 0.03 per cent of the admitted claims, implying a haircut of nearly 99.97 per cent. So how can such a steep haircut be allowed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)?

The important point to understand is that the NCLT did not rule that creditors should accept a 99.97 per cent haircut. The repayment plan was put to creditors, and the required majority approved it. The tribunal’s role was then to examine whether the plan could be approved under the law.

What exactly has the NCLT decided? The case concerns personal insolvency proceedings against Chandra in his capacity as a personal guarantor. The claims admitted against him total about Rs 22,006.57 crore. Under the repayment plan, Rs 6.25 crore is proposed for creditors and Rs 25 lakh towards process costs, taking the total plan value to Rs 6.5 crore. The original two-member NCLT bench delivered a split verdict. A third member was then appointed, who has approved the plan under Section 114 of the IBC. The matter will now return to the original bench for consequential directions. Did Subhash Chandra personally borrow ₹22,006 crore? The ₹22,006.57 crore represents claims admitted against Chandra as a personal guarantor. A guarantor agrees to meet a borrower’s obligations if the borrower defaults.

The underlying loans could therefore have been taken by companies or other principal debtors, with Chandra providing personal guarantees. His liability as guarantor can be much larger than the value of assets he currently owns personally. In simple terms, ₹22,006 crore of admitted guarantee claims does not mean Chandra personally borrowed ₹22,006 crore. The personal insolvency process concerns what creditors can recover from Chandra as guarantor. The principal debtors remain separate, and the NCLT has referred to creditors’ ability to pursue them. How does ₹6.25 crore translate into a 99.97 per cent haircut? Here's the math: Claims: ₹22,006.57 crore Amount offered to creditors: ₹6.25 crore

Recovery: about 0.03 per cent Haircut: about 99.97 per cent For example, LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL), one of the creditors opposing the plan, had an admitted claim of ₹1,322.39 crore. Under the proposal, it would receive about ₹38.09 lakh, or roughly 0.028 per cent of its admitted dues. LICHFL and several other institutional lenders argued that such a low recovery made the plan unacceptable. Does the IBC prescribe a minimum recovery or maximum haircut? The IBC does not set a universal minimum percentage of admitted claims that creditors must recover under a personal-guarantor repayment plan. Instead, it lays down a process in which the personal guarantor prepares a repayment plan with the resolution professional. Creditors consider and vote on it, after which the adjudicating authority considers whether it should be approved under the Code.

So the law does not say creditors must receive, say, 10 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent before a plan can be approved. But that does not mean any plan can pass; it still has to comply with the statutory process and requirements of the IBC. Thus, the IBC regulates how a repayment plan is approved and does not require the NCLT to decide what an acceptable haircut should be. Who actually decided that ₹6.25 crore was acceptable? Creditors holding 80.81 per cent of the voting share approved the repayment plan. Those opposing it accounted for less than 20 per cent of the voting share.

Several lenders, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, opposed the proposal. Why did NCLT not say that ₹6.25 crore was simply too little? The tribunal said it could not substitute its own commercial judgment for that of the creditors. Its role was to examine whether the statutory process had been followed, whether the voting was valid, whether the plan complied with the Code and whether there was a legal basis to interfere. In other words, the NCLT was not deciding whether it thought ₹6.25 crore was a good settlement for ₹22,006 crore. It was asking whether creditors had validly approved the plan and whether the law gave it sufficient reason to overturn their decision.

That is why the tribunal could approve a plan involving an exceptionally low recovery without deciding that ₹6.25 crore was the "right" value of the claims. Why would creditors accept such a tiny recovery? According to the resolution professional’s valuation, Chandra’s realisable personal estate was worth less than the amount available under the repayment plan. The tribunal reasoned that rejecting the plan could lead to bankruptcy, which might not produce a better recovery from his personal assets. For instance, if someone owes ₹1,000 but only ₹10 can realistically be recovered from their assets, rejecting an offer of ₹15 does not create ₹1,000. Bankruptcy could leave creditors with ₹10 or less. This was broadly the commercial argument accepted by the tribunal.

The NCLT also noted that resolving Chandra’s personal insolvency could leave creditors free to pursue the principal debtors separately. But this is an assessment of the alternatives, not a guarantee of future recovery. What happens to creditors that voted against the plan? They cannot simply ignore the approved plan and continue pursuing Chandra for their full original claims. Section 115 of the IBC provides for the effect of an approved repayment plan. The NCLT held that the plan is binding on creditors covered by it, including those that voted against it. Allowing dissenting creditors to recover their entire original claims outside the plan, the tribunal said, would undermine the collective nature of the insolvency process. So, once the plan is approved, it applies to all creditors covered by it, even those who voted against it.

Does this mean ₹22,000 crore of underlying debt has been wiped out? The 99.97 per cent figure relates to recovery under Chandra’s personal-guarantor repayment plan compared with the claims admitted against him. It does not establish a final loss on the underlying loans. The principal borrowers are separate, and depending on the loan and security arrangements, creditors may have recovery avenues against them, collateral or other obligors. The NCLT itself referred to the possibility of pursuing principal debtors. Why was the original NCLT bench divided? The creditors questioned whether Chandra’s assets had been adequately verified. They also pointed to a large gap between historical estimates of his wealth and his present disclosed or realisable estate. According to the order copy reported by Mint, Chandra’s net worth had been assessed at about ₹40,562 crore in 2018 and ₹45,888 crore in 2017. His present disclosed net worth was reported at around ₹31.79 crore.

Creditors also raised concerns about alleged links between Chandra and some creditors supporting the plan, as well as the validity of certain claims and votes. The original two-member bench split on these issues, leading to the appointment of Sharma as the third member. What did NCLT say about creditors alleged to be associated with Chandra? Dissenting creditors argued that some entities supporting the plan were associated with Chandra or the Essel Group. This mattered because creditors who fall within the relevant statutory definition of an "associate" can face restrictions on voting. If those votes were excluded, the outcome could have been different. The third member found that the evidence was not sufficient to establish the legal basis for excluding those votes. They therefore remained part of the majority that approved the plan.