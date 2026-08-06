HPCL buys 2 million bbl West African oil for September via tender
The state-run refiner has purchased Nigerian Forcados and Bonga crude for its Vizag refinery, according to trade sources
The state-run refiner has purchased Nigerian Forcados and Bonga crude for its Vizag refinery, according to trade sources
India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp has bought two million barrels of West African oil through a tender for September delivery, two trade sources who participate in the market said on Thursday.
HPCL has bought 1 million barrels each of Nigerian grades Forcadoes and Bonga from trader Shell for its 300,000 barrels per day Vizag refinery in the southern state of Andhara Pradesh, they said.
Pricing details were not immediately known.
Previosly, HPCL bought two million barrels of oil from West Africa for its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the desert state of Rajasthan.
The companies do not typically comment on their trade.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 1:03 PM IST