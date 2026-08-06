India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum ​Corp has bought two ​million barrels of West ‌African oil through a tender for September delivery, two trade sources who participate in the market said on Thursday.

HPCL has bought 1 million barrels each of Nigerian ‌grades Forcadoes and Bonga from trader Shell for its 300,000 barrels per day Vizag refinery in the southern state of Andhara ​Pradesh, they said.

Pricing details were not immediately known.

Previosly, ‌HPCL bought two million barrels ​of oil ‌from West Africa for its ‌180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the desert state of ‌Rajasthan.

The companies ​do not ​typically comment on their trade.