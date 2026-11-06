HPCL struggles to book tankers for crude shipments via Strait of Hormuz

By Alex Longley and Shariq Khan

Indian oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. said it faces challenges booking tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz to pick up cargoes, even as an increasing number of vessels make the crossing and crude supply from the region rises.

Availability of freighters and late decisions to pull out from voyages are hindering HPCL’s ability to ship oil from inside the Persian Gulf, Chairman Vikas Kaushal said in an interview in Abu Dhabi this week. The company’s success in transits through Hormuz has been varied, though supplies can still be picked up from outside the chokepoint, he said.

“The main challenge has been hiring of ships. Even if we have crude available for purchase from the Persian Gulf, sometimes finding vessels for the available loading dates is a challenge,” Kaushal said. “Sometimes the ship is contracted and then at the last minute the shipowner says I can’t do it.” Oil flows from the Middle East have surged in recent months, returning to near prewar levels with an increasing number of vessels crossing Hormuz despite Iran ramping up maritime attack. The higher flows also come amid an unprecedented scarcity of vessels which has sent the cost of hauling barrels around the world soaring. That’s exacerbated in Hormuz, where a relatively narrow pool of shipowners are willing to cross the waterway.