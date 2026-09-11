HSBC's Anita Mishra to move to London; Hiren Sanghvi to head India markets

HSBC Holdings Plc's Anita Mishra is set to become global head of corporate sales in London, moving from her position in Mumbai as India markets head, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hiren Sanghvi will replace her as head of markets and securities services in India, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. Mishra will be moving in coming days and will report to the global head of markets and securities services, the people said. A spokesperson for HSBC confirmed the moves.

The staff changes come after Rahul Badhwar left HSBC to join JPMorgan Chase & Co. earlier this year. Mishra has been with HSBC for more than 16 years, according to her LinkedIn profile