HUL says it is not in any discussions to divest its foods portfolio

Hindustan Unilever says it is not in any discussions regarding divestment of the foods portfolio, as per its stock exchange filing.

This comes on the back of its parent, Unilever, being in talks to sell its foods business to smaller rival McCormick & Company.

In India, its foods business houses brands like Brooke Bond 3 Roses, Brooke Bond Red Label, Brooke Bond Taaza, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal, under which it sells tea leaves; Bru is its coffee brand; Lipton is also its tea brand; Boost and Horlicks both fall under its nutrition category; its mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s; Kissan houses its jams and sauces; and Knorr houses its ready-to-cook range of food items.

In a filing on its website, Unilever said, “The board believes foods is a highly attractive business, with a strong financial profile led by market-leading brands in growing categories and is confident in the future of the Foods business as part of Unilever.” The filing on its website added, “Unilever confirms that it has received an inbound offer for its Foods business and is in discussions with McCormick & Company, Inc. There can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed.” Unilever is already in the process of spinning off its global ice cream business, a move it took to have a dedicated standalone entity.

In India, the ice cream business was demerged and has now listed separately on Indian bourses under the name Kwality Walls (India). "We think it is sensible that Unilever are looking at options for their food business," said Richard Saldanha, global equity portfolio manager at Aviva, a Unilever investor. "It’s clear the company wants to focus on areas such as personal care and beauty, where underlying category and volume growth are more attractive." Unilever's food business made up about a quarter of its total sales in 2025, generating more than 12.9 billion euros ($14.91 billion) last year.

"The benefits of scale across categories no longer outweigh the drawbacks of complexity," Bernstein analysts said in a note. Barclays analysts estimated the enterprise value of Unilever's food division at between 28 billion euros ($32.38 billion) and 31 billion euros. McCormick's offer was unsolicited, according to one person familiar with the matter. The two companies said there was no certainty that a deal would be agreed and provided no financial details. Some analysts and bankers said a deal could be structured as a "Reverse Morris Trust transaction", which offers a tax-efficient way for a company to sell a business.