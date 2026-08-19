HUL moves Delhi HC against Beco parent over Surf Excel, Vim ad campaign

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has approached the Delhi High Court against Kwick Living (I) Private Limited, which owns home-care brand Beco, over an advertising campaign targeting HUL’s Surf Excel and Vim products. The suit alleged commercial disparagement, trademark infringement and passing off.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Beco on HUL’s application seeking an interim injunction against the campaign, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani did not pass an immediate order restraining the advertisements and directed Kwick Living (I) Private Limited to respond before the court considers HUL’s interim plea, it added. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 21.

What Beco’s campaign claims Beco recently launched its ‘#WarOnWhatsHidden’ campaign through videos, social media posts, influencers and outdoor hoardings. The campaign compares Beco’s laundry and dishwashing liquids with Surf Excel Matic Liquid and Vim Dishwash Gel. According to HUL’s submissions, cited by Live Law Biz, the advertisements claim that two chemicals, Benzisothiazolinone (BIT) and Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS), are present in Surf Excel, while LAS is present in Vim. The campaign says these ingredients can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions. HUL alleged that the advertisements portray its products as harmful and encourage consumers to switch to Beco products. It has also objected to the use of its registered taglines, including Vim’s “100 nimbuon ki shakti” and Surf Excel’s “Daag Achhe Hain”, in the campaign.

HUL’s arguments Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for HUL, argued that Beco had tested the products to establish the presence and concentration of the chemicals, but had not tested whether the finished products cause skin irritation or allergic reactions under normal use, Bar and Bench reported. “The ad is untrue and misleading and disparaging, all three,” Sibal told the court, as reported by Bar and Bench. HUL reportedly argued that the effects of an ingredient in isolation cannot establish that a finished product containing that ingredient will produce the same effects. Sibal also said a prescribed safety test for finished products was available but had not been conducted by Beco.

Sibal further argued that LAS is a commonly used surfactant that helps cleaning products remove grease and oil. HUL said Beco had singled out Vim and presented the ingredient as harmful. “You can promote your product. You can even compare your product to other products. But you cannot cross the Lakshman Rekha of calling your competitor’s products bad,” Sibal was quoted as saying by Bar & Bench. HUL also alleged that Beco’s campaign mocked users of its products and suggested that the company was misleading consumers. Court seeks Beco’s response Senior advocate Chander M Lall, appearing for Kwick Living, sought time to file Beco’s response and supporting material, Live Law reported. The court directed Beco to provide its reply to HUL by August 20.