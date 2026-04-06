Hyatt ties up with Brigade Group for Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli

Hyatt Hotels on Monday announced the signing of a management agreement with BCV Developers, a part of the Brigade Group, for Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli.

This comes after Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited (BHVL) signed a management agreement with the hospitality chain for a 200-key Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the agreement with BCV Developers will be a greenfield development, planned to open in 2027, featuring 135 serviced apartments designed for both extended stays and short getaways.

“Located just 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, the serviced apartments will serve the rapidly growing Devanahalli tech corridor, which includes upcoming IT parks, the Aerospace Science Park, and the planned Financial City. Amenities will include an all-day restaurant, a bar, meeting spaces, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre,” the company stated in a release.

“We are excited to work with Brigade Group through the signings of Grand Hyatt Chennai ECR and Hyatt House Bengaluru Devanahalli,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice-president, development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

Adding that Chennai and Bengaluru are dynamic markets with strong demand for hospitality, he said these developments align with Hyatt’s strategic vision of expanding its brand presence in key leisure and business destinations across India.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hyatt on this new project,” said Amar Mysore, director, BCV Developers.