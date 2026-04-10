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Hyatt Hotels plans to expand India footprint with 5 new hotels in 2026

Hotel chain plans five new openings in India and explores partnerships and investments, betting on strong domestic demand and rising discretionary spending

Hyatt Leadership (L-R) - Stephen Ho, Vikas Chawla and David Udell
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Hyatt Leadership (L-R) - Stephen Ho, Vikas Chawla and David Udell
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
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New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed Hyatt Hotels plans to open five new hotels in India this year while keeping an eye out for inorganic growth opportunities.
 
“India remains our top priority market in the Asia Pacific region. Over the past several years we focused a lot on China, but India is at the top now. We believe there’s different types of growth to be seen here – organic and even inorganic opportunities where we can look at partnering with players to leapfrog,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt, during a select media round table on the sidelines of the three-day Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) being held in Mumbai.
 
“We do acknowledge the talent that exists in India. It is not just about doing it all yourself. We are looking to collaborate and create something differentiated in the market. We can set up a fund here wherein we can also invest like we have done in Japan, and we can also look at existing properties,” said Stephen Ho, president, Greater China and growth, Asia Pacific, Hyatt.
 
With 55 properties and over 10,500 keys across nine brands in South West Asia and India, the chain will also be launching its tenth brand – Destination – in Jaipur in the last three months of the year.
 
Speaking about the impact of the military conflict in West Asia on global travel, Udell said, “Several countries in the APAC region have been severely impacted by the West Asia war in terms of arrivals, but India has a very strong domestic market which has been a silver lining during this time.”
 
“The exciting thing about India is that it has people with higher discretionary incomes and an expanding middle class which is exploring the country, which has been a big area of opportunity for us,” he added.
 
The company is adopting a three-pronged 2030 Elevate Strategy, which will include elevating the company’s brand offerings, elevating talent within the company, and elevating technology to help drive efficiencies.
 
“We are very bullish on India. The company’s significant growth ambitions and culture is what attracted me to the company,” said Vikas Chawla, the company’s newly appointed president, India and Southwest Asia.

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Topics :Hyatt HotelsHotel industryHospitality sector

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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