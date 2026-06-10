Hyundai expects production recovery by June 22 after supplier plant fire

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it expects all production operations to return to normal by June 22, following a temporary disruption caused by a fire at the manufacturing facility of its supplier Mobis India Ltd.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, the automaker said it is taking necessary measures to restore normal production levels, including sourcing automotive components from alternate locations to mitigate the impact of the incident.

The disruption remains largely confined to Chennai Plant 1, while operations at the company's Pune plant and Chennai Plant 2 have continued with minimal impact, Hyundai said.

The company expects Chennai Plant 1 to regain its production pace by June 15, with full normalisation of production activities across facilities projected by June 22.

"The temporary production disruption is confined primarily to Chennai Plant 1 of the company. This facility is also expected to regain its production pace by June 15, 2026, and all production operations are projected to return to normal by June 22, 2026," Hyundai Motor India stated. The automaker added that it is still assessing the overall operational impact of the fire at Mobis India. However, the company said it expects most of the production losses resulting from the disruption to be recovered during the next quarter. Hyundai Motor India also sought to reassure investors and customers that retail sales are unlikely to be affected in the near term.