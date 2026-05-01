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Hyundai Motor India domestic sales up 17% at 51,902 units in April

Domestic sales in April this year were the highest ever for the month since inception, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement

Hyundai
Exports were at 13,708 units in April 2026 (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 10:46 AM IST
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales at 51,902 units in April 2026.

Domestic sales in April this year were the highest ever for the month since inception, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Exports were at 13,708 units in April 2026, it added.

"We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.

The company's compact SUV VENUE achieved its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units in April 2026, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Hyundai MotorsHyundai domestic salesHyundai Motor India HyundaiHyundai MotorHyundai profit

First Published: May 01 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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