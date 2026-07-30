Hyundai Motor India Q1 net profit falls 35% on exports hit, supplier fire

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday reported a 35.1 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹888.62 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as exports were hit by the West Asia conflict, a fire at a supplier's facility disrupted production, and commodity costs remained elevated.

Total income was largely flat at ₹16,609 crore, while total expenses rose 4.2 per cent to ₹15,407.35 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin fell to 9.3 per cent from 13.3 per cent a year earlier, while profit after tax (PAT) margin declined to 5.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

"Year-on-year margins were largely impacted in this quarter due to lower export volumes on account of the US-Iran war and production disruption because of the fire incident, and also because of the costs associated with capacity stabilisation. Further, we had to face the impact of elevated commodity prices," said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), during the company's post-results media call. The company said the fire at a supplier's facility temporarily constrained production in June, limiting its ability to meet demand. Domestic sales still rose 5.4 per cent year on year to 139,374 units in the first quarter, but exports fell nearly 20 per cent to 38,708 units from 48,140 units a year earlier because of geopolitical disruption in West Asia and the production loss.

Garg said Hyundai had originally expected to recover the production loss in the second quarter but had already recovered "most of it" during July. The company lost production of around 13,900 vehicles because of the supplier fire and expects to fully recover it during the current quarter. Despite the weak first quarter, HMIL retained its guidance of 8-10 per cent growth in both domestic and export volumes for FY27, citing production normalisation, strong demand, the festive season and new product launches. It also maintained its full-year Ebitda margin guidance of 11-14 per cent. Garg said operating leverage would improve as production recovers and plant utilisation rises.

The company announced that it will begin a third shift at its Pune plant from October 2026, advancing its capacity expansion plan by nearly two years. The additional shift will support both domestic sales and exports of the recently launched Venue, which is produced exclusively at the Pune facility for global markets. Hyundai said it is looking to export the model to around 35 countries. Hyundai also reiterated that it plans to launch a new internal combustion engine (ICE) mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) during the festive season, followed later this financial year by a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) positioned in the Venue segment. Both models are expected to support volumes and market share.