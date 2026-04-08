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Hyundai Motor India to hike prices by up to 1% from May amid cost pressures

The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars up to 1 per cent across the portfolio, effective May 2026

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO
The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles by up to 1 per cent across its portfolio from next month citing various cost escalations.

The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars up to 1 per cent across the portfolio, effective May 2026, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations, it added.

The quantum of increase will vary based on the variants and models, HMIL said.

"The company's endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to safeguard our customer from price fluctuations. However, the escalating input costs have necessitated to pass on a part of this impact through a marginal price revision," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Hyundai Motor India HyundaiHyundai MotorHyundai Motor India Ltd

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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