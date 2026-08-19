Hyundai Motor India to hike vehicle prices by up to 1% from September

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor India said on Wednesday it will increase vehicle prices by up ​to 1% across its portfolio from September ​this year, with the extent of the hike ‌varying by model and variant.

Here are the details:

• The company attributed the increase to rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses, and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties

• Hyundai said it has been attempting to absorb cost increases and optimize expenses but is now passing on part of the burden to customers through a marginal price ‌revision

• The latest increase marks Hyundai's third price hike announcement of 2026. The automaker raised prices by 0.6% from January 1 and in April announced a further increase of up to 1% effective May. That increase was later implemented from June 1, with ​prices rising by up to 12,800 rupees ($133.68) depending on the model and ‌variant