Hyundai reiterates commitment to India as it marks 30 years of operations

South Korean auto major Hyundai on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to shaping mobility for India and the world, as the company marks 30 years of operations in the country.

Established on May 6, 1996, the company's arm Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has invested ₹40,700 crore since its inception, with another ₹45,000 crore lined up between FY26 and FY30 to drive manufacturing, electrification, future mobility and introduction of 26 new products by FY2030.

HMIL has sold a total of 13.5 million units since its inception, including 9.6 million in India and 3.9 million exported to 150 countries, the company said in a statement.

It reinforces India's role in Hyundai's global success - as India's largest exporter of passenger vehicles on a cumulative basis, it added. "HMIL's 30-year journey is defined by trust earned over time and the pride of our teams delivering consistently for customers across India," HMIL MD and CEO Tarun Garg said. "As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead with youthful energy and unwavering commitment, shaping mobility for India and the world." Guided by Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', "Garg said, "We remain deeply connected to India's aspirations, driving innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity for generations to come".