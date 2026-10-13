Hyundai replicating India learnings across global markets: CEO Jose Muñoz

Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC's) experience in India, where it has built a broad business ecosystem and is expanding its vehicle portfolio, is serving as a blueprint for the South Korean automobile giant to strengthen its local presence in other markets, its president and chief executive officer, José Muñoz, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Muñoz stated that companies should not focus excessively on quarterly results when making long-term investment decisions. He said Hyundai had continued with its electrification strategy even as some competitors reconsidered their plans.

“So, India is an example, right? Not all OEMs are now in a situation to confidently invest in moments which are very critical, right? So, in some companies, they focus too much on the quarterly results. In our case, thanks to our executive chair who is always looking in the long term, so the most important is to stay steady course. So, for example, most of our competitors have decided to not continue with the electrification,” he said.

“We stayed the course, and then we found better solutions like developing robotaxis. And then, here in India, about 50 per cent of all our vehicles are going to be electrified by 2030, which is a lot,” he added. The 2030 target includes compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, battery electric vehicles (EVs), fuel-cell electric vehicles and hybrids. Referring to the long-term strategy and investments in India, and a solid local supply chain in the country, he stated: “We're doing the same type of thing that we learned here in India. It is kind of a blueprint, right? Becoming local in all the markets.”

Muñoz's comments come as Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported consecutive year-on-year (Y-o-Y) declines in quarterly net profit. Its consolidated net profit fell 22.2 per cent to ₹1,255.63 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) and 35.1 per cent to ₹888.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Muñoz said Hyundai would make a major announcement at its new plant in Pune as the company marked 30 years of operations in India. "Nobody thought that EVs would be relevant in this market (India) just a couple of years ago. We saw it and we invested, and then we are going to have the entry-level EV. We are going to have a SUV EV,” he said.

“We are going to have 26 new vehicles in India. Who saw that, right? But if you don't have the platform, you don't have the (supply chain) ecosystem, you cannot really handle any of this situation. Now, if something changes, we will immediately change as well,” he added. Muñoz said the company's long-term strategy was becoming more important as tariffs, geopolitical conflicts and changing government policies disrupted global operations. He referred to the US policy environment, the war in Ukraine and the conflict involving Iran, saying these developments had affected the company's operations. To respond to such changes, Hyundai needed to plan ahead while retaining the ability to act quickly, Muñoz said. He described the company's approach using the Korean expression “pali-pali”, meaning to act quickly, alongside “mini-mini”, which he used to describe planning ahead.