Hyundai Motor India targets 1 million connected-car sales by 2027

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday announced that it was targeting cumulative sales of 1 million "connected cars" by 2027, up from more than 0.8 million currently, and aims to cross 2 million by 2030 as adoption of connected vehicle technology increases in India.

Connected cars are vehicles equipped with internet-linked technology that allows them to communicate with drivers, mobile devices and external systems.

Hyundai's Bluelink platform offers more than 70 features, including remote vehicle monitoring, vehicle health diagnostics, location tracking, digital key and emergency assistance. It also supports more than 450 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice commands across five languages, the company said in a press release.

Connected vehicle penetration across Hyundai's portfolio has increased five-fold since the launch of Bluelink in 2019, rising from 4 per cent that year to 20 per cent in 2026. The company said adoption has been supported by increasing customer demand for safety, convenience and an improved vehicle ownership experience. Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are vehicles whose functions can be enhanced or updated through software. Hyundai introduced controller over-the-air (OTA) update capability with its Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) technology in 2025, allowing software updates to be delivered remotely. The company said its upcoming mass-market electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) will offer next-generation connected-car technology as standard across all variants. Hyundai said this would strengthen the convergence of electric and connected mobility.