IBBI pushes transparency as CoC decisions in bankruptcy cases draw scrutiny

The CoC, the IBBI added, should also record whether the market discovery undertaken during the corporate insolvency resolution process was adequate and wherever applicable mechanisms such as challenge mechanism or re-invitation of plans were put to use.
These measures are expected to bring transparency to a process that has often been treated as a closed-door commercial discussion where the minutes only recorded the final decision, not how it was reached.
“Such records can also help reduce disputes or litigation later, as stakeholders, including unsuccessful bidders can see that the process followed was fair, competitive, and compliant with regulatory expectations,” said Zeeshan Farooqui, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.