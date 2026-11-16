IBM invests $3 bn yearly in India, plans $10 bn global quantum push: CEO

IBM spends about $3 billion annually in India and plans to invest $10 billion globally in quantum computing over the next five years, Chairman and Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said, underlining the technology major's long-term commitment to the country even as he flagged significant disruption to employment from artificial intelligence.

AI could displace 10-20 per cent of jobs over the next decade, with the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry likely to face some of the biggest reductions in employment, Krishna said, arguing that businesses and governments would need to prepare workers for changes in the nature of work.

"Whenever these happen, there is some level of displacement. I think we should face up to that," he said during an interaction with journalists.

The impact, however, would unfold over a decade rather than within a year, he said, adding that society needed to consider how to help workers adapt to the transition. "If I was to tell you the part, I think the area that I would worry about a little is what is called classically the BPO industry. That is probably the place where you're going to see the biggest impact of AI in reducing the total number of roles. It doesn't go to zero, but there could be a significant reduction in those roles," Krishna said. IBM, meanwhile, continues to expand its workforce in India, having hired an estimated 5,000-10,000 people in the country over the past year, he said.

The company is increasing recruitment in chip design, software development, testing, site reliability engineering and AI. Nearly half of the code written at IBM is already being generated using AI, Krishna said, adding that the technology would change the nature of programming rather than eliminate the need for programmers. "Programmers will not be writing code. Programmers will be telling AI what to write," he said, predicting that programmers would increasingly evolve into system engineers. INDIA'S AI OPPORTUNITY Krishna said India could play a much larger role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, estimating that AI could add around $500 billion to the country's gross domestic product by the end of the decade.

However, he said the country needed to accelerate the adoption of AI across businesses and government rather than focus disproportionately on developing large language models. Citing IBM research, he said more than 90 per cent of Indian enterprises recognise AI's potential, but over 75 per cent have made little progress in adopting the technology. The gap reflects challenges around data readiness, skills and the willingness of companies to redesign business processes, he said. Unlike earlier technologies, such as the internet and mobile phones, AI would deliver its full benefits only when integrated across entire business processes rather than deployed in isolated functions. "If each of those 100 is doing something on a different stack in a different way, with a different way of organising data, how do you scale it at the end for an enterprise?" he said, referring to companies running multiple AI experiments without a common strategy.

Krishna said India's achievements in biometric identification and digital payments demonstrated its ability to scale technology adoption. However, he urged the country to establish itself as a more significant supplier to global technology supply chains. His advice to the government was to scale existing initiatives, particularly in semiconductors and AI deployment, before pursuing additional technology bets. "Let's get some of these bets to scale before we take new ones," he added. India accounted for only a small share of global semiconductor production, he said, adding that the country needed to build its manufacturing ecosystem to a meaningful scale and become a credible supplier to international markets.

He also favoured a relatively light-touch approach to AI regulation, arguing that excessive government intervention could undermine innovation. Existing laws, he said, already addressed several potential harms associated with the technology. IBM'S INDIA & QUANTUM COMPUTING PLANS "We spend and invest about $3 billion a year, which is significant compared to what most other people do," Krishna said, adding that a portion of IBM's global quantum investment would also flow into India. The company has expanded its presence in India through facilities at Kochi, GIFT City, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam, with operations spanning AI, government technology, software development and global delivery. India is also an important centre for developing products that IBM exports to global customers, including software, mainframe and data products, he said.

On quantum computing, he said IBM planned to invest about $10 billion globally over five years, with India expected to benefit from a portion of the spending. The company is working with the Andhra Pradesh government and private-sector partners, including Tata Consultancy Services, to establish a quantum computer in Amaravati, with installation expected in early 2027. At least two other similar public-private partnerships were under discussion, he said, declining to identify the prospective partners. Krishna said IBM expected quantum computing to generate significant revenues by 2028-29 as customers increasingly identify commercial and scientific applications for the technology. Potential applications include materials science, financial services, complex optimisation problems and weather modelling.

He also cited work by IBM's India team with global space agencies on AI models that NASA is using to forecast climate patterns based on data collected over three decades. AI INFRASTRUCTURE & INVESTMENT ECONOMICS On the broader AI infrastructure boom, Krishna distinguished between companies building physical infrastructure, such as data centres and fibre networks, and those funding and operating AI models. While demand for computing infrastructure was unlikely to disappear, he questioned whether the enormous capital commitments being made by some foundation-model developers would generate adequate returns. Krishna predicted that open models would account for 80 per cent of all AI tokens before the end of the decade, potentially limiting the pricing power of a small number of large model providers.

"If there's an alternative which is much cheaper, then you're capped on your price taking. That, I think, is the dilemma that is upon us," he said. He also criticised technology companies for failing to adequately engage local communities over data centre construction, particularly on electricity requirements, tax concessions and the wider economic benefits. Companies need to demonstrate that such projects create jobs, strengthen local infrastructure and deliver tangible benefits to surrounding communities, he said. On the possibility of an AI-driven stock market correction, Krishna said a correction of around 20 per cent was possible, but did not expect a substantially larger decline.

He argued that technology spending would continue to grow as a share of corporate revenues, supporting long-term expansion in the sector. TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES MUST REINVENT THEMSELVES Krishna warned businesses against becoming overly attached to existing products and business models as technological change accelerates, drawing parallels with companies such as Nokia and Kodak. Businesses often fail not because demand for their products disappears, but because those products become commoditised, eroding pricing power and margins, he said. "You've got to be able to move your innovation and your business model to where there is more margin possible. And that's only possible in new areas than old areas," he said.

On immigration, Krishna said restrictions on cross-border movement of skilled workers were becoming a global trend, extending beyond the United States to Europe and parts of Asia. IBM would increasingly prioritise employing skilled workers in countries where they live rather than moving employees across borders through company-sponsored visas, he said. On India-US technology ties, Krishna said he did not foresee significant restrictions on technology exports to India, apart from established controls on defence-related technologies. He also called for educational institutions to place greater emphasis on critical thinking, arguing that technical qualifications alone would not determine success in an AI-driven economy. While engineering and technical expertise would remain essential for complex technology roles, humanities education offered valuable training in analytical reasoning and evaluating competing perspectives.