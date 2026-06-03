iBus eyes Southeast Asia expansion, new digital infra opportunities

“Over the next four years, we'll deploy close to ₹300-500 crore of investments, which will generate incremental revenues,” Sellaratnam said, adding that the company is targeting annual revenue of ₹2,000 crore by FY28.
According to Tracxn, the company’s annual revenue grew 24 per cent to ₹314 crore in FY25. The company, which deploys carrier-agnostic managed Wi-Fi solutions across retail, commercial and residential real estate spanning more than 1.2 billion square feet across the country, is yet to file its FY26 financial statements.
On new opportunities in Southeast Asia, Sellaratnam said the company had a 60-70 per cent share of the in-room connectivity market in four- and five-star hotels in India, a position it plans to replicate over time in markets such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The upside will also come from revenue per room in these markets, which is 1.5 times that in India.