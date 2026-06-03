iBus eyes Southeast Asia expansion, new digital infra opportunities

Bengaluru-based in-building digital infrastructure provider iBus Networks is planning to scale up its presence in Southeast Asian hospitality markets for its real estate digitisation portfolio, even as it expects an upside from three new areas: providing digital connectivity to foreign universities setting up campuses in India, facial recognition and digital services in luxury and ultra-luxury homes in major cities, and edge data centres across its existing network.

Ramarathinam Sellaratnam, group chief executive officer and managing director, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction that these sectors would receive a disproportionate share of the company’s focus not only because they offer higher growth opportunities, but also because the pace of growth in its core business of providing passive networks to Indian telecom operators remains stable despite investments in 5G.

“Over the next four years, we'll deploy close to ₹300-500 crore of investments, which will generate incremental revenues,” Sellaratnam said, adding that the company is targeting annual revenue of ₹2,000 crore by FY28.

According to Tracxn, the company’s annual revenue grew 24 per cent to ₹314 crore in FY25. The company, which deploys carrier-agnostic managed Wi-Fi solutions across retail, commercial and residential real estate spanning more than 1.2 billion square feet across the country, is yet to file its FY26 financial statements.