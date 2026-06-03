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iBus eyes Southeast Asia expansion, new digital infra opportunities

The digital infrastructure provider is targeting growth from hospitality, foreign university campuses, premium housing projects and edge data centres in India and overseas

Ramarathinam Sellaratnam (Ram), Group CEO & Managing Director, iBUS Networks
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Ramarathinam Sellaratnam, Group CEO & Managing Director, iBUS Networks
Gulveen Aulakh Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
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Bengaluru-based in-building digital infrastructure provider iBus Networks is planning to scale up its presence in Southeast Asian hospitality markets for its real estate digitisation portfolio, even as it expects an upside from three new areas: providing digital connectivity to foreign universities setting up campuses in India, facial recognition and digital services in luxury and ultra-luxury homes in major cities, and edge data centres across its existing network.
 
Ramarathinam Sellaratnam, group chief executive officer and managing director, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction that these sectors would receive a disproportionate share of the company’s focus not only because they offer higher growth opportunities, but also because the pace of growth in its core business of providing passive networks to Indian telecom operators remains stable despite investments in 5G.
 
“Over the next four years, we'll deploy close to ₹300-500 crore of investments, which will generate incremental revenues,” Sellaratnam said, adding that the company is targeting annual revenue of ₹2,000 crore by FY28.
 
According to Tracxn, the company’s annual revenue grew 24 per cent to ₹314 crore in FY25. The company, which deploys carrier-agnostic managed Wi-Fi solutions across retail, commercial and residential real estate spanning more than 1.2 billion square feet across the country, is yet to file its FY26 financial statements.
 
On new opportunities in Southeast Asia, Sellaratnam said the company had a 60-70 per cent share of the in-room connectivity market in four- and five-star hotels in India, a position it plans to replicate over time in markets such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The upside will also come from revenue per room in these markets, which is 1.5 times that in India.
 
“We currently service 100,000 rooms in India. I would like to have at least that kind of runway in each of the five countries, at a minimum, in four to five years,” he added.
 
The top executive said that with a number of foreign universities from the UK, the US and Australia setting up large campuses in India, digitisation of on-campus education has emerged as another growth opportunity.
 
Premiumisation of homes, especially in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad, or homes priced above ₹4-5 crore, is also leading consumers to seek premium digital services, another area that iBus intends to monetise and which is witnessing 40 per cent growth.
 
“Right from fixed line and internet to security and complete digital infrastructure from the building stage itself, we are putting in services such as facial recognition and intrusion detection,” he added.
 
The strategy to expand into newer markets and segments comes at a time when growth in its passive network-as-a-service business offered to Indian telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) — remains at the same pace in FY27 as it was in FY26.
 
Sellaratnam added that the company was well capitalised to undertake the expansion plans within India and overseas. The company raised $200 million from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and ₹280 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2024.

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Topics :telecom servicesdigitalSoutheast Asiahospitality

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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