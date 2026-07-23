ICICI Bank raises $1 billion through 5-year USD bonds at T+100 bps

ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, has raised $1 billion through a five-year senior unsecured dollar bond, marking its first public US dollar bond issuance since 2017. It is also the largest single-tranche US dollar bond issuance by an Indian issuer so far in 2026.

The 144A/Reg S issue was priced at a spread of 100 basis points over US Treasuries, tightening 30 basis points from the initial price guidance of 130 basis points, reflecting strong investor demand.

The coupon for the bond is 5.46 per cent.

The issue attracted orders of more than $2.3 billion, making it around 2.2 times oversubscribed. It is also the largest single-tranche US dollar bond issuance by an Indian issuer so far in 2026.

The bonds, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by S&P, saw broad-based participation across geographies, with investors from the US accounting for about 40 per cent of allocations, Asia-Pacific 42 per cent, and the balance from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Asset and fund managers received around 65 per cent of the allocation, followed by official institutions, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies at 23 per cent, while banks accounted for about 11 per cent. HSBC acted as joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the transaction, co-leading the Asia and EMEA marketing. Siddharth Sharma, MD and Head of Institutional Clients Group, HSBC India, said, "The transaction highlights ICICI Bank’s strong credit profile and consistently robust financial performance over the years and marks the largest single-tranche USD currency issuance from India in 2026. The oversubscription and broad-based investor participation across geographies also reinforce confidence in India’s resilient macroeconomic environment."

ICICI Bank is the fourth entity, after HDFC Bank, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Axis Bank, to raise funds through dollar bonds under the RBI’s concessional swap window, which is open till December 30. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, had the first-mover advantage after the RBI announced a special swap window and raised $750 million through a five-year dollar bond issue at 90 basis points over the corresponding US Treasury yield. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) followed with a $300 million issue at 105 basis points over the yield on the five-year US Treasury, while Axis Bank raised $300 million at 110 basis points.