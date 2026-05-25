Home / Economy / News / ICICI Bank's shares jump 2% after RBI okays Sandeep Bakshi's reappointment

ICICI Bank's shares jump 2% after RBI okays Sandeep Bakshi's reappointment

ICICI Bank shares gained after RBI approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakshi as MD & CEO for another two years starting October 2026

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:28 PM IST
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Shares of ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, rose 2.11 per cent on Monday to close at ₹1,291.60 on the BSE after the Reserve Bank of India approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakshi as managing director and chief executive officer for another two years from October 4, 2026.
 
The bank’s board had approved Bakshi’s reappointment in January for the period from October 4, 2026, to October 3, 2028.
 
“The approval of the shareholders will be sought in due course of time,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Bakshi, 65, has been the MD and CEO of ICICI Bank since October 15, 2018. Under RBI norms, the chief executive of a private sector bank can continue in office till the age of 70. He joined the ICICI Group in 1986 and has held several positions across group entities, including ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
 
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Topics :ICICI Bank RBIBanking sector

First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

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