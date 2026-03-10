IDFC First Bank pays ₹645 crore to settle fraud claims with Haryana govt

IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said it has paid ₹645 crore to clients linked to a suspected fraud at one of its Chandigarh branches, which is ₹55 crore higher than its earlier estimate.

The bank had initially estimated the principal amount involved in the incident at ₹590 crore. However, after receiving claims from affected clients, it paid a net principal amount of ₹645 crore, according to the bank's BSE filing.

"We would like to confirm that these claims pertain to the same incident and are linked to the same branch and not a new incident. There are no other pending claims," it added.

The lender also said it would "continue to pursue actions against the perpetrators to recover our dues". ALSO READ: Haryana govt employee arrested in ₹590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case "We would also like to share that the bank’s total deposit balance continues to remain stable and stood at ₹2.92 trillion as of February 28, 2026, compared to ₹2.91 trillion as of December 31, 2025," it added. Last month, the bank had reported a suspected fraud of about ₹590 crore involving some of its employees and others in accounts linked to the Government of Haryana. The lender informed the banking regulator and filed a police complaint.