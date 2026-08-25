IDFC FIRST Bank prices $350 million five-year overseas bond at 5.80%

IDFC FIRST Bank has priced a $350 million five-year senior notes issue, its second overseas bond issuance in a week.

The notes, issued through the bank’s IFSC Banking Unit, carry a coupon of 5.80 per cent and will mature on August 28, 2031. Interest will be paid semi-annually on February 28 and August 28, starting February 28, 2027.

The bonds will be allotted on August 28 and are structured as an unsecured Reg S private placement. The issue is proposed to be listed on the Vienna MTF and the Global Securities Market of India INX, and/or the Debt Securities Market of NSE IX.