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Home / Companies / News / IDFC FIRST Bank prices $350 million five-year overseas bond at 5.80%

IDFC FIRST Bank prices $350 million five-year overseas bond at 5.80%

The senior notes, issued through the bank's IFSC Banking Unit, will mature in August 2031 and follow its $600 million international bond issuance last week

IDFC Bank
IDFC Bank(Photo: Shutterstock)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 6:20 PM IST
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IDFC FIRST Bank has priced a $350 million five-year senior notes issue, its second overseas bond issuance in a week.
 
The notes, issued through the bank’s IFSC Banking Unit, carry a coupon of 5.80 per cent and will mature on August 28, 2031. Interest will be paid semi-annually on February 28 and August 28, starting February 28, 2027.
 
The bonds will be allotted on August 28 and are structured as an unsecured Reg S private placement. The issue is proposed to be listed on the Vienna MTF and the Global Securities Market of India INX, and/or the Debt Securities Market of NSE IX.
 
The latest issue follows the bank’s maiden international bond sale on August 18, when it launched a three-year issue of $500 million. The issue was upsized by $100 million to $600 million the following day after strong investor demand.
 
In an exchange filing, the bank said both issuances saw strong demand from global institutional investors.
 
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Topics :IDFC First BankDollarBonds

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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