IDFC First Bank Q1FY27: Net profit rises 132% Y-o-Y to ₹1,075 crore

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,075 crore in April-June period of the current fiscal year, up 132.4 per cent from ₹463 crore in the year-ago period.

Total customer business increased to ₹6,04,776 crore as of June 30, 2026 from ₹5,10,031 crore as of June 30, 2025, a growth of 18.6 per cent, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank further said its loans and advances increased to ₹3,05,370 crore as of June 30, 2026 from ₹2,53,233 crore as of June 30, 2025, a growth of 20.6 per cent.