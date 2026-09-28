IEX subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange applies for trading licence with CCO

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange Limited, has applied for a licence with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) to set up a coal trading exchange, marking the company's entry into the coal market.

The Coal Controller Organisation is the regulatory authority for coal exchanges in India. IEX incorporated Indian Coal Exchange on June 1 with an authorised share capital of ₹100 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma bags rights to $3.7 billion cholesterol drug market globally Indian Coal Exchange will operate as a physical delivery-based coal trading exchange, providing a technology-enabled marketplace that brings buyers and sellers together on a single platform in accordance with the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026.