IEX trade volume rises 18.6%, Day-Ahead Market price up 18.3% in May

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded electricity traded volume of 12,983 million units (MUs) in May 2026, marking an 18.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Driven by a significant increase in power demand, the average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) stood at ₹4.88 per unit, 18.3 per cent higher than a year ago. The average Real-Time Market (RTM) price was ₹4.16 per unit, up 21.2 per cent YoY.

In the DAM, strong demand led to a 77 per cent YoY rise in buy bids, while sell bids increased 30 per cent, IEX said in a statement.

India’s energy consumption reached 164.98 billion units (BUs) in May 2026, growing 11.5 per cent YoY. During the month, the country’s peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.82 GW. The DAM, including High Price-DAM, recorded volume of 4,417 MU during the month, up 24.9 per cent from 3,535 MU in the corresponding period last year. RTM volume increased to 5,529 MU from 4,770 MU in May 2025, registering growth of 15.9 per cent. The IEX Green Market achieved volume of 1,034 MU during the month, an increase of 13 per cent. The weighted average price in the Green-DAM segment stood at ₹3.60 per unit in May 2026.