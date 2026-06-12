IG Defence bets on drones, AI warfare to build ₹10,000-crore pipeline

IG Defence has also decided to launch an indigenous micro-jet engine programme, which will focus on building critical propulsion technologies within the country. This will help reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while enabling the next generation of high-performance unmanned systems, loitering munitions, cruise systems, and autonomous aerial platforms. Propulsion technology remains one of the most challenging and strategically sensitive areas of aerospace engineering, with only a handful of countries possessing advanced capabilities in designing and manufacturing military-grade engines.