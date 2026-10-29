IHCL, Adani Airports announce agreement for eight hotels with over 2K rooms

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Thursday announced a multi-hotel operating agreement for eight hotels comprising more than 2,000 rooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati.

The hotels will operate under IHCL’s Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands and will include three Taj hotels, two Vivanta hotels, one Gateway hotel and two Ginger hotels, catering to luxury, upscale and midscale hospitality segments.

Under the partnership, the hotels will be developed by AAHL and operated by IHCL under its multi-brand hospitality portfolio across key aviation gateways.

People aware of the details said construction had begun for the Mumbai, Lucknow and Ahmedabad hotels, while most of the properties are expected to become operational in three to four years.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, said airport-centric developments were emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs as India’s aviation market expands. “As India strengthens its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, airport-centric developments are emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs,” he said. “Strengthening IHCL’s leading multi-brand presence in India’s key airports, this collaboration will include three Taj hotels, two Vivanta hotels, a Gateway hotel and two Ginger hotels catering to the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across segments. With these additions, IHCL will have 25 hotels across its brandscape at key airports in India,” Chhatwal added.

AAHL has formed Adani Airport City Limited with the aim of developing a land bank of more than 655 acres across six airports in five locations, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. In the first phase, the company plans to invest more than Rs 20,000 crore to develop about 22 million sq ft across these locations, including Navi Mumbai. “Across the world, leading airports are evolving into integrated destinations that serve as catalysts for commerce, tourism and urban growth,” said Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited. “Together, we aim to strengthen the hospitality ecosystem within our Airport City developments and contribute to the long-term economic growth of the regions we serve,” he added.