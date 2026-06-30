IHCL on track to invest ₹6,000-7,500 cr over next 5 years: Chandrasekaran

Tata group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will invest ₹6,000-7,500 crore in capex over the next five years, Chairman and Non-Executive Director N Chandrasekaran said at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Responding to shareholder questions, Chandrasekaran said the company’s free cash flows remained around ₹1,200 crore every year, allowing it to incur capex of ₹1,000-2,000 crore annually. The Taj Bandstand, the flagship luxury property being built over two acres, spanning 50 floors and 500 rooms near Bandra Fort, will entail capex of ₹2,000 crore.

“The company will spend between ₹6,000-7,500 crore over the next five years in terms of capex. That is the commitment we have made,” Chandrasekaran said. India’s largest hotel company clocked operating revenue of ₹9,689 crore, with 69 per cent coming from the Taj brand of hotels, which caters to the luxury segment. Under the company’s Accelerate 2030 plan, a target of ₹15,000 crore in consolidated revenue has been set, along with expansion to 700-plus hotels from the current 630, of which 375 are presently operational. Over the last year, the company has made several acquisitions, including ANK Hotels, Pride Hospitality and Brij Hotels.