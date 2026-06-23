IHG Hotels & Resorts open to ownership, franchise models in India

“As long as that discipline is maintained and there’s a strong business case, I think we will evaluate and potentially do that... I don’t think anything is off the table,” he added.

The company’s India ambition is to reach 400 hotels open, operating and in the pipeline over the next five years, up from its current base.

Jain said the company is already seeing strong momentum in signings. “This year, we are already on target to beat the records of last year,” he said, adding that the company could match its full-year (calendar year) performance from last year by the third quarter itself. “I think we hopefully will reach in third quarter what we did for the whole of last year,” he said.