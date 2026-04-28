IHH-Daiichi case: Tokyo court concludes hearing, ruling on September 10

Malaysian hospital major IHH Healthcare on Tuesday said the Tokyo District Court has concluded the preparatory and oral proceedings for its claim against Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo for obstructing its bid to acquire control of Delhi-based hospital operator Fortis Healthcare.

“The announcement of the judgment is scheduled for September 10, 2026,” IHH said in a statement to the Singapore exchange on April 28.

IHH’s Singapore-based indirect subsidiary, Northern TK Ventures (NTK), approached the Tokyo District Court in May 2025, seeking a revised ¥200 billion (approximately ₹11,849 crore or $1.25 billion as of April 28, 2026) in damages from Daiichi Sankyo.

IHH acquired a 31 per cent stake in Fortis through NTK in November 2018, but suspended the open offer for an additional 26 per cent after Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo filed a contempt plea against Fortis founders Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The deal was held up in court amid Daiichi Sankyo’s long-running dispute with the Singh brothers over its purchase of Ranbaxy Laboratories more than a decade ago. While IHH subsequently secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its mandatory open offer to acquire a 26 per cent stake each in Fortis Healthcare and Malar Hospitals, NTK’s suit remained ongoing in the Tokyo District Court.