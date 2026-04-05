IIFCL to double InvITs exposure to ₹6k cr by FY27 amid diversification push

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is aiming to double its exposure in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to Rs 6,000 crore during the ongoing fiscal year as part of its investment diversification strategy.

IIFCL has exposure of Rs 3,000 crore across nine InvITs as of March 31, 2026.

"We hope to double our investment in InvITs during the current financial year. It should reach Rs 6,000 crore by the end of March 2027," IIFCL MD Rohit Rishi told PTI.

Highlighting the importance of the infrastructure sector, he said, it is going to play a central role in sustaining the country's long-term economic growth and achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rishi emphasised India's resilience amid global uncertainties and underscored the central role of infrastructure in sustaining long-term economic growth. The expanding opportunities across transport, urban infrastructure, and clean energy is being supported by a strong policy push and a robust pipeline of projects. "IIFCL remains committed to supporting India's infrastructure journey by enabling financing that drives growth while promoting sustainability, resilience, and innovation. As the sector evolves, our focus is on building a high-quality, diversified portfolio aligned with national priorities," he said. Talking about the financial strength of IIFCL, he said, the capital adequacy ratio of the lending institution stood at 21 per cent with net NPA at 0.3 per cent as of December 2025.