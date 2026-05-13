IIFL Finance shares jump despite ₹476 crore income tax demand notice

“We believe we have strong factual and legal grounds to contest the demand and will pursue appropriate remedies under the law. The company has always conducted its affairs in full compliance with applicable tax laws and regulations. Our business fundamentals, liquidity position, and growth outlook remain strong, and operations continue as normal,” said Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director, IIFL Finance, to Business Standard, adding that the lender will file appeals against the order within the prescribed timelines under the law.