Blackstone to pick up nearly 16% stake in IIFL Finance for ₹5,000 crore

US-based Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, will invest ₹5,000 crore ($535 million) for a nearly 16 per cent stake in Nirmal Jain-promoted IIFL Finance through a preferential issue of shares.

Along with Blackstone's investment through its Singapore-based investment vehicle, Ingot SG Pte Ltd, IIFL Finance is raising ₹6,414 crore ($686 million) in primary capital, the non-banking financial company said on Tuesday.

Promoters Nirmal Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani will invest ₹1,264 crore ($135 million) through a preferential allotment of warrants, while Anchorage Capital will participate in the transaction with a primary equity investment of ₹150 crore ($16 million).

As of September 30, 2026, the promoters’ stake in the non-banking financial company was 24.76 per cent.

Last year, Blackstone invested over ₹6,000 crore in Federal Bank for a 9.99 per cent stake in the bank, marking its first investment in the Indian banking sector. Previously, the global alternative asset manager acquired a controlling stake in Aadhar Housing Finance in 2019 and a majority stake in ASK Investment Managers in 2022. According to IIFL Finance, the funds from the capital infusion will strengthen its capital adequacy, improve its cost of funds, accelerate growth in its gold finance business and support its ambition to become one of India’s largest diversified retail NBFCs. IIFL Finance’s consolidated cost of borrowing in the July-September quarter was 9.02 per cent, inching up 3 basis points (bps) from the preceding quarter.

Gold loans' share was 53 per cent of IIFL Finance’s ₹1.24 trillion consolidated assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2026. The lender said it expects to benefit from Blackstone’s global scale, network and operational expertise, including in technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI). It added that this would help it scale its secured lending businesses, attract and retain high-quality talent and strengthen its overall franchise. “The investment strengthens our balance sheet and gives us the headroom to scale our franchises, invest further in technology, and deepen our co-lending partnerships with banks, while staying disciplined on risk and capital,” Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director of IIFL Finance, said.

IIFL Finance said the proposed appointment of Blackstone representatives to its board is expected to further strengthen governance standards and oversight, while preserving the company’s entrepreneurial culture and focus on execution. “Building great businesses has been central to our approach over more than two decades of investing in India, and we look forward to partnering with Nirmal, Venkat and the management team to support IIFL Finance’s continued growth,” said Mukesh Mehta, chief investment officer for India Private Equity and senior managing director, Blackstone. Trilegal is acting as legal counsel to the company, and Khaitan & Co. is acting as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, through its subsidiary FIH Mauritius Investments, held a 13.64 per cent stake in IIFL Finance as of September 30, 2026. Fairfax is looking to exit its investment in the NBFC as it prepares to acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for $5.5 billion. The latest fundraise by IIFL Finance is part of a broader trend of large global investors committing significant capital to India's non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector. In March 2025, private equity major Bain Capital agreed to invest ₹4,385 crore in Manappuram Finance for an 18 per cent stake through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants.